Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Denny Hamlin climbing out of points hole with Las Vegas win, makes bold prediction

Denny Hamlin didn’t get off to the best of starts to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. He finished 31st in the Daytona 500 and sat 23rd in the points standings coming out of COTA.

But after winning this past Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, win No. 61 of his career, Hamlin finds himself up to fourth in the points. Hamlin’s quick rise to the top has been impressive to Dale Earnhardt Jr., who believes the upcoming schedule could see Hamlin further make up ground on points leader Tyler Reddick.

“Denny knows how to set himself early in this system, talking about the points system we have this year. He’s had to climb out of a hole that he put himself in early but now that we look at the points, Denny’s all the way up to fourth in the points, only 78 out,” Earnhardt said on Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download. “So, he’s done a really, really good job, and he’s going into a racetrack where he can make more hay and try to continue to close that gap.”

Denny Hamlin is in a groove with Darlington up next

This Sunday, the Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway. It’s a racetrack Hamlin has excelled at, winning at “The Track Too Tough to Tame” last April. For his career, Hamlin has five victories at Darlington.

Last season, Hamlin came as close as he ever has to winning his first championship. A late caution at Phoenix Raceway changed everything. The championship format is different this season, with The Chase back in place. Earnhardt believes The Chase should play better to Hamlin’s strengths, and he’s picking the 45-year-old to win the 2026 championship.

“He was such a favorite last year and looked like laps away from winning a championship,” Earnhardt said. “How does he come into this year, new system — I think this system is better for him, I do. I think this system will reward a driver like him that can be consistent and win periodically throughout the year.

“All he needs to do is find his way into that top-three, which I believe he will do without question and give himself a very, very good chance of going out there and winning the championship this year. … I’ve seen enough, Denny Hamlin is my pick for the championship this year.”