Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin beef after Kansas: 'Bet you $100K'

The war of words between Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin has quickly become one of NASCAR’s biggest storylines. Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t buying how it all unfolded.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. offered a blunt breakdown of the situation. One that centers less on rivalry and more on how information spreads in today’s media landscape.

“I’ll bet you $100,000 his ass ain’t watched the 13 minutes of it,” Earnhardt said of Busch’s reaction to Hamlin’s comments. “If anything, he probably got a text from somebody. Someone said, ‘Man, this guy’s talking shit about you.’”

As you can tell, Earnhardt Jr. believes context may have been lost long before Busch fired back. That tracks with what others around the sport have suggested, that Hamlin’s original comments, which included a broader evaluation of Busch and Richard Childress Racing, were condensed into viral snippets that hit a nerve.

Busch’s response, including his now-viral “make his life hell” remark, may have been fueled more by perception than the full message. Still, Earnhardt didn’t dismiss the underlying reality.

“It’s odd to watch them struggle the way they have,” he said, pointing to Busch’s ongoing issues week after week. “Jim Pohlman went over there from here to be the crew chief. They came out of the gate with a great performance and qualifying at Daytona. It’s kind of been tough ever since.

“Kyle keeps having problems every week. I think they would probably run just as good as Austin Dillon if they weren’t having the issues.”

Moreover, that’s been the bigger story. Despite flashes early in the season, including a strong qualifying effort at Daytona, consistency has eluded Busch and the No. 8 team.

Mechanical issues, execution mistakes and a lack of overall speed have kept the two-time champion mired outside the playoff picture, a stark contrast to Hamlin’s continued presence near the front. Earnhardt made it clear that the talent isn’t in question.

“Kyle is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Dude is still a badass race car driver,” he said. “He’s just not having a good time right now.”

That tension of having an elite driver but delivering underperforming results is what’s fueling everything around this feud. From the outside, it’s easy to frame it as Busch vs. Hamlin. But internally, it’s a more complicated mix of frustration and the realities of the Next Gen era, where margins are razor thin and consistency is everything.

As the noise grows louder, one thing remains clear. This isn’t just about what was said. It’s about where both drivers are right now, as the gap between them continues to widen.