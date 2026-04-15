Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Kyle Busch payback on Riley Herbst at Bristol, communication between No. 8 team

One of the more interesting interactions on the track at Bristol came between Kyle Busch and Riley Herbst. Herbst sent Busch around early in the race, then Busch exacted his revenge on Herbst much later on in the day.

Amidst it all, frustrations boiled over from Busch’s team. Spotter Derek Kneeland had to calm crew chief Jim Pohlman in a tense radio interaction.

It was all a bit familiar for Dale Earnhardt Jr. He reacted to the Kyle Busch drama after the race on the Dale Jr. Download, pointing out he once had a similar dynamic with podcast co-host TJ Majors and former crew chief Lance McGrew.

“It reminds me a lot of a particular crew chief that I worked with and you and him would have absolutely different (approaches); I would have a conversation with him on the radio about the car,” Earnhardt said. “‘We’re struggling, we’re not good, this is this, this is that, this and that,’ talking about balance, handling, things we’re trying to change.

“And then you and him would have a conversation on the other side of like, ‘Why the f*** is this thing doing this? Why is he doing that? Why is he driving that way? Why does he run there? Why does he do that?'”

Kneeland’s message was simple. The Kyle Busch team was having yet another rough day and Pohlman must have been close to losing his cool.

“Listen, I know you’re frustrated. I don’t like running 30th either,” Kneeland said, via Dustin Albino of Jayski. “But us yelling at each other during the race isn’t going to help sh*t. We’ve got to keep the glue folded together here. We’re all still in it, together. It’s not over. We’re only barely halfway through this thing.”

Pohlman initially didn’t respond, prompting a “you copy?” from Kneeland. Eventually, Pohlman answered, seemingly through gritted teeth.

“Yeah, copy,” he said. “It’s the same s*** every week.”

Was Kyle Busch aware of the comms that were going on at the time? When Earnhardt’s crew had such interactions, they’d often take them to a different comms channel.

“I had no idea it was going on, and y’all would come on my radio and be nice to me,” Earnhardt said. “But that was exactly like the Lance McGrew relationship. Lance comes in, he’s trying his ass off. We’d have a great conversation even when we were struggling, we’d have a conversation about what could we do to fix the car. We’re frustrated, but it’s not like we were yelling at each other.

“Then you and him would go on Channel 2 and be disgusted. And this is exactly what it was like. You had a filter when you were on (Channel) 1.”

Kneeland did a pretty admirable job diffusing the situation with Kyle Busch once again struggling. And, boy, has it been a struggle.

At this point in the season, Kyle Busch ranks 24th in points. He has yet to even secure a top-10 finish this year.

Can things get better? Well, at least everyone is doing their best at this point, even with tensions riding high. Earnhardt and Majors can certainly appreciate that.