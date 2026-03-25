Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to NASCAR legends airing out opinions on state of the sport

NASCAR Alumni Weekend at Darlington Raceway saw many of the sport’s greatest drivers gather in South Carolina in celebration of both the past and present. Several were asked their opinion on the state of the sport in 2026. Darrell Waltrip, in particular, didn’t hold back.

Waltrip spoke out against stage racing, introduced in 2017: “I think the sport’s gone through a transition since the days that I raced. You dropped the green flag and you ran to the checkered. Now they got all these different stages,” Waltrip said, via Noah Lewis of TSJSports. “… I’m not sure I like it the way it is. But, I watch.”

Waltrip’s comments when viral on social media. Former Cup Series Bobby Labonte commented in support of Waltrip’s opinion: “Agree. Give points if you want, or money but no yellow flags, and those cautions eat up so many laps.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. found it interesting that even though NASCAR made several changes in the offseason with intentions of improving the sport, that some of the old guard still found issue with things. Earnhardt said that it’s OK to still have those conversations, whether it be about stage racing or number placement on the Next Gen car.

“Throwback weekend lends itself to some throwback opinions,” Earnhardt said on Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download. “… NASCAR had made some really good changes to the sport, namely the points system. We had a lot of conversations, a lot of kumbaya, everyone in the same room happy and announcements and meetings and just a lot of positive comments. This season has been great, we got off to a great start and everything is good. I guess that doesn’t mean that you’re not gonna have somebody every now and then go, ‘I miss this, or I think this should be different.’

“I guess the conversation I’m trying to have is listen, NASCAR made some good changes in the offseason, we’re all very happy about it. There are some people that feel like number placement, stage racing — there’s still some people who still aren’t in a love with a couple of those things, and I feel like it’s OK to still have those conversations.”

NASCAR made big changes in the offseason; is there more to be done?

The biggest change NASCAR made in the offseason was doing away with the elimination style championship format. In its place is a revamped version of The Chase, which served as the playoff format from 2004-2013. That change has been well received by both current and former drivers. A new short track package featuring 750-horsepower and less downforce is also in effect at road courses and racetracks less than 1.5 miles.

But this past weekend at Darlington, the conversation of stage racing and number placement came back up. Going forward, Earnhardt expects Alumni Weekend to be the time where these types of things are brought back up.

“NASCAR and all the progress they made this offseason to make good changes and really, really great change for the points format, that they [NASCAR] would hope everybody would just shut the hell up and be happy, right? Be happy with what you got, and I agree with that a little bit,” Earnhardt said.

“But at the same time, when Darrell Waltrip or Bobby Labonte says, ‘I love all the changes, but I also think they should not have stage racing.’ And I’m like, ‘Hmm, me too, kinda.’ … I think we’re gonna find that Darlington is going to be the moment in every season when those nostalgic sort of comments and conversations flare.”