Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to new NASCAR championship format, return to 'Chase' style

NASCAR announced its new championship format on Monday, revealing that the sport will go back to a “Chase” like postseason. Immediately reactions began pouring in across the sport.

Instead of wins instantly locking drivers into the playoff field, the field will be formed by the top 16 in points after the first 26 races of the season. The final 10 races of the season will form a single playoff leg, with cumulative point total in those 10 races deciding the champion.

“I think that there’s a lot to say, but I was really excited to hear the news that we were kind of getting a little bit closer to a full 36-race format,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said during NASCAR’s reveal of the new format. “This is as close, in my opinion, that you can get without going all the way.”

The top seed in the playoff field will start with 2100 points. That driver will get a 25-point lead over second place, and the subsequent positions will have diminishing points down to 2000.

More than anything, Earnhardt circled simplicity as one of the top benefits of the new NASCAR championship format. He explained.

“What I believe it does is it makes it simpler for our fans to follow,” Earnhardt said. “I’m a fan of the sport, and now I’m compelled to plug in every single week because I know there’s a longform objective for my driver to be able to accomplish to be able to give himself an opportunity to win a championship. So even though my driver has success early on in the season, it does not ensure him success in the postseason.”

That there is a benefit to finishing toward the front of the pack in the playoff field is also further incentive to the NASCAR drivers. That’s important, as well.

“With the way that they’re going to stack the bonus points and everything else it’s critical that these drivers have success every single week,” Earnhardt said. “Every single race, every single lap will have more importance. I think that’s fun for the drivers to have a more clear objective of how to get to the championship and easier for the fans to follow.”