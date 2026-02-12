Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Noah Gragson qualifying penalty, provides perfect metaphor

Noah Gragson made headlines at the single-car qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night when his lap time was disallowed because he stuck his hand out the window netting. NASCAR recently passed a rule making that illegal.

Of course, after the race, Gragson was fairly blunt that he knew the rule and simply forgot about it. He was remarkably calm about it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at the track watching the whole thing unfold. And he had a good laugh at how the entire sequence played out. On Thursday morning, he took to Twitter to share his reaction.

“This is the most Noah thing ever,” Earnhardt wrote. “Don’t touch that stove, it’s hot. Touches stove. Gets burnt. Says yes, it is hot.”

Because of his mistake, Noah Gragson will start at the back of Duel 1, on the 12th row by himself in the 23-car field. It’s a harsh penalty, but a fair one after NASCAR made its ruling clear on altering airflow by using a hand near the window.

The FS1 broadcast crew caught up with Gragson following his run. He admitted forgetting about the new rule.

“Yeah I completely forgot about that rule. So that one’s on me,” Gragson said. “So, luckily we have the Duels. I feel like, for the Daytona 500, it’s such a long race, you could kinda start wherever. It is what it is. But yeah I feel like an idiot for that, putting my hand up. Oh well, we got a race tomorrow to do. I’m dumb for that.”

NASCAR announced the new rule change banning hands from altering airflow nine days before the Daytona 500. Here is the verbiage of the rule Gragson broke:

“As determined by NASCAR, once a vehicle exits pit road during a Qualifying attempt, the driver’s hands may not be used to redirect air in any manner including but not limited to, touching the window net, blocking air from entering the cockpit, redirecting air from the window, etc. Noncompliance will result in loss of Qualifying time,” the change read, per Bob Pockrass.

This change is intended to limit the factors affecting a driver’s time outside of their car performance and skill. With an open window on a race car, a driver can position his hand to affect the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

While this strategy may only affect a driver’s time by hundredths of a second, it can be the difference in a driver’s position on race day. For Noah Gragson, it will certainly have quite an impact, as he’ll be up against it trying to improve his qualifying position in the Duel.