Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Rajah Caruth performance for JRM at Atlanta

Rajah Caruth avoided disaster several times with some nifty moves on the track in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta. He finished eighth, a good enough finish to vault him to second overall in the points standings early in the season.



Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of JR Motorsports, was pleased with Caruth’s day overall. But he would have liked to see a little more aggression late in the race.



“Rajah had a great car, he was making some great moves,” Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download. “But I saw him, late in the race, sitting on guys’ right rear quarterpanels just kind of waiting on them to fall asleep and leave enough room for him to jump to the outside of them.”



Rajah Caruth was able to capitalize on that a few times, but he never got the huge run he would have needed to make a real run at things. Earnhardt was on his communications late in the race, trying to suggest a sense of urgency.



“I was on everybody’s pit box and I was in everybody’s ear at some point,” Earnhardt explained, discussing when he clicked over to Rajah Caruth’s channel. “I just, wherever I’m at, whatever box I’m on, I was listening to them.



“I’m not sure that he realized — I just wanted to kind of remind him at the end of the race, like, ‘Hey man, 15 to go here, we’re coming to the green, 15, 16 to go. That’s going to go by like that. That’s going to go by really quick. So we can’t just kind of wait for the outside to open up on some of these guys. If you get a big run and you’ve got to go to the bottom and take your chances on that working or not working, we may have to try to grab a few spots down low. Just go where they’re not with the big runs you can create and we’ll see where we net out here to get a good finish.'”



The good news was that Rajah Caruth avoided some late wrecks. He was able to secure a top-10 finish.



It just wasn’t quite as good as it could have been. Earnhardt would have preferred a little more aggressive approach down the stretch.



“Because Rajah had a lot of stage points, we had new tires,” he said. “We were on the offense. And he got himself back up in there into the top 10, got a good result. He’s sitting right now second in points. So pretty happy with that.”