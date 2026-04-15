Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Ryan Blaney pit crew struggles, whether changes need to be made

Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 team pit crew has come under scrutiny for their repeated mistakes this NASCAR Cup Series season. Blaney has arguably had the best raw speed of anyone in the field through eight races, but his pit crew has let him down on more than one occasion.

Blaney previously said that changes weren’t under consideration, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that’s in part due to loyalty. Ultimately, Earnhardt has confidence in Team Penske’s ability to figure it out.

“For right or wrong, there’s probably some loyalty there. I don’t believe Blaney is sitting there in the conversations around should they make a change, should they not make a change,” Earnhardt said on the latest Dale Jr. Download. “Blaney is basically saying, ‘I’m gonna leave that up to coaches, high-level management. If they think something needs a change, they’ll change it. If they don’t, until they do, I’m loyal to who is on my car. I am your guy. You’re my guy. You may not be hitting on all cylinders right now, but I believe in you, and we’re gonna figure it out.’

“I don’t think that’s lip service, I think he genuinely feels that way, and you ride or die with those guys until upper management makes a change. When they make a change, you got a new guy you ride or die with. … They got an issue, and I would have confidence that Penske could figure this out.”

Mistakes on pit road have been a constant issue for the No. 12 team, and they were again in Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Blaney qualified on the pole, giving him the No. 1 pit stall. Blaney, who finished second in Stage 2, lost five positions on pit road ahead of the Stage 3 restart following a slow stop. Blaney would finish runner-up to Ty Gibbs. After the slow stop, Blaney issued a stern message to his team.

“Clean it up, guys,” Blaney said over the radio. “We cannot lose five spots every time we come down pit road. C’mon.”

The slow stop before Stage 3 was the only major miscue for the No. 12 team on pit road at Bristol. It sure beats having loose wheels and other significant errors, but losing track position on pit road obviously makes Blaney’s job more difficult. Heading into Bristol, Blaney had lost 86 spots on pit road this season, FOX Sports‘ Larry McReynolds said on the FS1 broadcast. That was 30 more than the next driver.

If Blaney really wanted to, could he force a change? Earnhardt explained why it’s complicated for a driver to get involved.

“When you get in the middle of determining an individual’s role in an operation, you’re assuming responsibility, you’re assuming the fallout if it doesn’t work. If you’re not a f*cking expert at something, don’t meddle,” Earnhardt said. “I learned the hard way that I don’t need to f*cking determine who my crew chief is. I thought I needed this or needed that, and I was absolutely wrong. Those are mistakes that are costly, very costly.

“So, while you might not think it’s a big deal to go, ‘man, let’s change this right-front carrier,’ … that could send the wrong message to the other guys on the crew. What if they believe in this guy, and they think he’s gonna figure it out, and Blaney comes in there and shoehorns the guy out. Now the rest of the team is like, ‘Blaney’s not got our back.'”

That being said, Earnhardt does know what’s happening every weekend is not good enough. It’s upper management’s job to get it right, not Blaney’s, he said.

“Upper management absolutely needs to tackle this situation. There are people where it’s their job to make sure that pit crew is badass,” Earnhardt said. “That guy, whoever he is in the role or organization, should be fixing this. It isn’t Blaney’s job. Blaney’s gotta put his arms around the people that are going to the racetrack with him every week.

“He’s not sitting there looking at a chart of all of there guys and going, ‘Well, that’s the guy we need. Take that guy off that car and put him [on mine].’ He’s not spending his days wondering about that and knowing that information. He might could go in there and demand a change, he might go into this person’s office and go, ‘Fix my pit crew, dammit.’ But it doesn’t go any farther than that.”