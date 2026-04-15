Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Ty Gibbs first career NASCAR Cup win, 'rocky road' getting there

Ty Gibbs finally broke through in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. Gibbs reached Victory Lane for the first time in career start No. 131, taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gibbs, now in his fourth full-time season driving the No. 54 Toyota for his grandfather’s race team, Joe Gibbs Racing, is a winner. It took longer than anyone anticipated for Gibbs to get here and it was quite the “rocky road,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

“We’ve all watched this kid go through challenges and hurdles and trying to become a winning race car driver in the Cup Series. … It’s been a bit of a rocky road,” Earnhardt said on the latest Dale Jr. Download. “He came into the Cup Series and looked like ‘Man, this kid’s got it. He’s ahead of the game.’ But they’ve struggled over the last couple years, and there’s been some personnel changes and what not. Seems like right now they’re in a stable place. … The kid is pretty damn competent. He doesn’t make a bunch of mistakes.”

Gibbs beat Ryan Blaney to the start-finish line in overtime by 0.055 seconds, making it the closest margin of victory at Bristol since April 1991. This had been coming for some time for Gibbs as the 23-year-old got off to a fast start to the 2026 season, entering Bristol having finished sixth or better in five consecutive races.

Gibbs moved up to fourth in the points standings with the win, one spot behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. Right now, however, Earnhardt isn’t buying Gibbs as a championship contender.

“I don’t think so,” Earnhardt said. “That’s a bit of a jump from where I had him in my mind before Bristol. I know he won. He’s getting there. I guess he reminds me a lot of Chase Elliott last year where he’s just consistent. If he can’t win the race, he’s gonna get you that fifth, get you that eighth, get you that 10th, get you that third, you know what I mean?”

Ty Gibbs has taken a big leap forward in 2026

Regardless if Gibbs contends for a title this season, it’s clear he’s taken a significant step forward. With Ty Gibbs struggling to begin the 2025 season, Joe Gibbs replaced Tyler Allen with then competition director Chris Gabehart atop the pit box. Ty Gibbs’ performance did pick up slightly, but he never got that first win. He got it Sunday with Allen calling the shots for the No. 54 team.

Revealed in court filings as part JGR’s ongoing lawsuit against Gabehart, the now Spire Motorsports chief motorsports officer claimed that Gibbs was given “differential treatment,” adding that he was not held to “the same meeting attendance standards” as others on the team. “It didn’t look great” for Gibbs, Earnhardt said of everything that happened last season, but Sunday might have shown he wasn’t the problem.

“There was a moment last year where the temperature was he was maybe tough to deal with. … It was [awkward], and then Gabehart’s out at the end of the year. It didn’t look great for Ty,” Earnhardt said. “Ty just kept his head down, went about his racing, and now he’s in Victory Lane. And they’ve been running great. Not a surprise, they’ve been running great every week and now, maybe it’s like, ‘Man, maybe it wasn’t him.'”