Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Tyler Reddick, 23XI winning Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick’s breakthrough moment at Daytona came in the closing seconds. However, the impact could stretch across the entire NASCAR season.

After surviving two last-lap wrecks to capture his first Daytona 500 victory, Reddick delivered the biggest win yet for 23XI Racing, the organization co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The win immediately vaulted him into the early NASCAR standings lead, with 58 points and giving the team a statement start to 2026.

On the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why the moment carries meaning far beyond a single trophy: “The Daytona 500 changes your life,” Earnhardt stated.

“He’s the kind of guy that once you win the Daytona 500, you go on a bit of a media tour. He loves those experiences, representing his brand, MJ, all the things. So he seems to have found some comfort in his situation, the team he represents and the people that he works with.”

The victory also validated a partnership that had shown flashes but lacked a defining achievement. Reddick previously won races driving for Richard Childress Racing, proving he could outperform expectations in equipment not always viewed as dominant.

At 23XI, success had come in many forms, just not consistently enough to satisfy the organization’s ambitions: “They needed it,” Earnhardt stated. “He comes out of RCR with a couple wins and we’re like, ‘Holy shit, he took the RCR stuff to Victory Lane.’

“He got in the 23XI stuff and they had success, but it wasn’t what Denny thought it would be. They had a bit of an odd year last year. They’re probably just glad to start the year off with a win at the biggest race.”

The offseason distractions only heightened the importance of a fast start. According to Earnhardt, legal uncertainty surrounding the team last season may have weighed on performance. Now, with the sport’s biggest race secured, the focus can shift entirely to continued on-track success.

Sunday’s race suggested organizational strength beyond Reddick, as well. Riley Herbst finished eighth, Bubba Wallace placed 10th after leading 40 laps and winning Stage 2, and the team showed consistent speed throughout the event.

Earnhardt believes that could signal a return to form: “Denny’s team has been working really hard to get into the next gear. … It felt like they had measured up to Gibbs for a while, then it fell off a little bit,” he said. “It’s only one race, but they got the start of the year off going good.”

For Reddick and 23XI Racing, Daytona wasn’t just a win, it was validation. Now, it’s time to keep up the good work moving forward in 2026.