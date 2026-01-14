Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Tony Stewart making NASCAR return at Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves that Tony Stewart is returning to NASCAR at Daytona in February. On Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt reacted to Stewart competing in the season-opening Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

“He hadn’t been in NASCAR since 2016, and this will be his first Truck race since 2005,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “Boy, he picked a doozy. The dude don’t give a s**t. I wouldn’t have picked Daytona; I would have picked somewhere else. It must be writing him a nice check.”

On Tuesday, Kaulig Racing announced that Tony Stewart will drive the No. 25 Ram Trucks for the race on Feb. 13. Kaulig Racing is partnering with RAM to field five Truck Series entries this year. RAM has returned to the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time in a decade, and Earnhardt believes having Stewart drive one of the trucks will help bolster Dodge in NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares more on Tony Stewart returning to NASCAR

“This is what Dodge wants to do. They want to create noise, they want to create a splash,” Earnhardt said. “This doesn’t work for Dodge just by building trucks, cars going out, and winning races. They need the story, they need to be the big deal on social media, they need everybody talking about this. That is the way that they’ll get their board and everybody at Dodge to help support financially what’s going to be required for them to get all the way back through the Cup Series.”

Stewart’s return is part of Kaulig Racing’s Free Agent Driver Program, which will feature different drivers from all walks of motorsports driving the No. 25 Ram 1500 all season. Stewart, A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, competed in six Truck Series races from 1995 to 2005.

“I’ve raced just about everything with four wheels at Daytona, but never a truck. So when a seat in the new Ram was offered up for their first race back in NASCAR, I didn’t hesitate,” Stewart said in a team release. “Ram’s Free Agent program is another great way for me to stay sharp and have a little fun.”