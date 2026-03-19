Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls awesome Lou Holtz story in wake of father's death

The late Lou Holtz was honored by family and friends on Monday, having died at age 89. And the tributes continued to pour in to the former college football coaching legend from across the globe.

In fact, in the wee morning hours on Thursday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stopped on social media to share a story with Skip Holtz, the son of Lou. It was brief but powerful.

“When my dad passed in 2001, our entire company was devastated,” Earnhardt Jr. wrote on Twitter. “I wondered how best to empower our employees and our own mental toughness. So I invited Lou to come speak. He got us fired up and helped us realize the opportunity we had in front of us. It was a huge help to us all.”

Lou Holtz had that effect on hundreds of people over the years. It’s one of the reasons he’s one of the most beloved figures in sports.

Dale Earnhardt, of course, was one of the most beloved figures in his sport prior to his death in 2001. The accident that claimed Earnhardt’s life rocked the NASCAR world and, in some ways, the sport has never been the same.

So for Lou Holtz to be there in a moment of need for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and everyone associated with Dale Earnhardt Incorporated says a lot. Many provided their tales of how Holtz impacted them at his funeral.

Skip Holtz provides a moving eulogy

On Monday, hundreds gathered at Notre Dame’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart for legendary college football coach Lou Holtz‘s Mass of Christian Burial. At the funeral, Lou’s son, Skip, provided a moving eulogy for his father.

“Yes, he was successful, but most of all, he was incredibly significant, and he changed people’s lives for the better,” Skip Holtz said. “He made you want to be a better Christian, a better person, a better husband, a better father, a better student.

“… He had a knack for making everything feel special no matter how ordinary the moment seemed. And even with all his success and decoration, he was a humble man. … If you met him, you were happy. If you interacted with him, you were lucky. If you were friends with him, you were favored. If you were coached by him, you were fortunate. If he was your dad, you were blessed. I love you, Dad. Rest in peace.”

Lou Holtz died on March 4. He was 89 years old. Holtz was a college football coach from 1960-2004 and had successful stints as head coach at numerous schools, including Arkansas, Notre Dame and South Carolina. Holtz was also the New York Jets’ head coach for one season in 1976.