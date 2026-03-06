Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls his own near 'Myatt Snider episode' from Atlanta broadcast booth

Myatt Snider’s unexpected NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of The Americas last weekend had plenty of people around the garage talking. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., the situation brought back a memory of his own close call with a last-second driving opportunity.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that he once nearly found himself in a similar situation. Only his moment came while he was already in the broadcast booth preparing to go live on television: “I came really close to a Myatt Snider episode,” Earnhardt Jr. stated.

The moment occurred during a race weekend at Atlanta, when driver Michael Annett suddenly realized he could not compete just minutes before the race was set to begin: “We were in Atlanta and I was in the booth,” Earnhardt Jr. recalled. “We’re going to be live in 15 minutes. Michael Annett says that he can’t race.”

At the time, Annett was dealing with a broken leg, and according to Earnhardt Jr., the decision came at the very last moment: “I think this was around when Michael had the broken leg and he was just like, ‘Man, I can’t do it. I don’t feel good,’” Earnhardt Jr. explained.

With the clock ticking toward the start of the broadcast, JR Motorsports’ brass quickly floated the idea of Earnhardt Jr. leaving the booth to jump into the car himself: “LW and Kelly called me and they’re like, ‘Hey, can you drive the car?’” he said. There was just one problem: “I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t have a helmet. I don’t have a suit or anything. I’m up in the booth with my tie on.’”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer said the situation put him in a strange position as he tried to balance his responsibilities to the broadcast with the opportunity to race: “My headset is going live in 10, 15 minutes,” Earnhardt Jr. added. “I’m like, ‘What am I going to do? What are my bosses going to say?’”

Instead, Earnhardt Jr. suggested the team call another driver: “I was like, ‘Get BJ McLeod,’” he said. When that plan fell through, a familiar name ultimately stepped in at the last second: “They couldn’t find BJ. They found Austin Dillon and he jumped in the car last minute,” Earnhardt Jr. explained. “Literally right as they’re getting ready to start the race, Austin Dillon jumped in the car and raced it.”

Looking back, Earnhardt Jr. admits he still wonders if he should have taken the opportunity: “I regret not doing it,” he said. “I should have raced it.” Still, he gave credit to Snider for stepping into an equally chaotic situation at COTA when Alex Bowman exited his No. 48 Chevrolet due to illness.

“Bravo to Myatt,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “What is he going to say? Of course he’s going to say yes. Bravo for him for getting in there, doing the job, getting it back home. Bringing it back to pit road in one piece.”