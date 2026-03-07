Dale Earnhardt Jr. responds to theory suggesting iRacing gives Carson Hocevar bad NASCAR habits

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has become one of the most talked-about storylines this NASCAR season. Some fans and analysts have even wondered whether Hocevar’s background in sim racing could be contributing to some of the quick-trigger reactions he shows on track.

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t buying the idea that iRacing is creating bad habits. Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. responded to a theory from his co-host suggesting that Hocevar’s tendency to immediately respond to on-track contact might stem from racing online, where drivers often retaliate instantly without real consequences.

“My argument to that is, I would absolutely encourage people to run online to get race-craft and decision-making and judgment calls,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer pointed to specific types of tracks where sim racing can be particularly valuable for young drivers.

“Specifically, especially for superspeedway racing like Daytona and Talladega and road courses,” he explained. “It’s extremely valuable as a tool to run road courses on iRacing at home when you can’t be in the sim.”

According to Earnhardt Jr., the mental approach required at those tracks closely mirrors what drivers experience in real-life races.

“The mentality is successful,” Earnhardt added. “The racing at Daytona, racing at Atlanta, racing at Talladega is a frame of mind. It is a skill, but it’s a mental approach.”

Moreover, he explained that at superspeedways, drivers rely more on decision-making and awareness than the traditional “seat-of-the-pants” feel of the car.

“You’re making decisions. Everything you’re doing, you’re doing with your mind, not the seat of the pants,” Earnhardt Jr. elaborated.

To illustrate his point, Earnhardt Jr. referenced several drivers who have strong backgrounds in sim racing. They have also seen it translate effectively to the track.

“Anthony Alfredo, he’s a pure sim racer,” Earnhardt Jr. pointed out. “And I know how he races online. I’ve been in races with him.”

Earnhardt noted that Alfredo’s aggressive drafting style often mirrors the approach he takes in iRacing events.

“He will find his way toward the front with moves and being aggressive at Daytona and Talladega,” he said.

Continuing, Earnhardt Jr. added that Rajah Caruth has shown a similar crossover between his sim racing mentality and his real-world racing decisions. Still, Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged that Hocevar’s reactive nature might not be coming from racing simulators alone.

“In the online racing world, there’s no real repercussions to being reactive,” the NASCAR Hall of Famer said. “But everything about our world right now is that instant reaction.”

He pointed to social media and modern communication as examples of how people are conditioned to respond immediately without pausing to think. Still, even Earnhardt Jr. admits he has to catch himself sometimes.

“I’m 51 years old and I have to sometimes tell myself, calm the hell down,” he said.

As for Hocevar, Earnhardt Jr. made one thing clear. He hopes the young driver doesn’t lose the edge that makes him so compelling to watch.

“I don’t want him to change,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I don’t want Hocevar to change.”