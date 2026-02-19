Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals Daytona fuel saving nearly put him to sleep: 'I'm not joking'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was not a big fan of drivers saving fuel at Daytona this past weekend. On this week’s episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt discussed how he nearly fell asleep while watching drivers save fuel during a Daytona Duel.

“I sat on the pit box during the Duel,” Earnhardt began. “We can go to the throttle trace for any driver. I can watch three drivers at a time, and what they’re doing with their throttle. Anyone in the field, I can change it, and I can look at anybody. I’m sitting there, and I’m watching them all run 40, 50, 60 percent throttle. Just sitting there holding their throttles right around 40, 50, 60 percent during the Duel.

“I swear, man, I fell asleep. I mean, I was literally… Our cars in the race racing on the track, and I am about to fall asleep. I’m not joking, I’m not exaggerating this at all. I was like, ‘How the hell am I this damn bored?'”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked why his team had to save fuel at Daytona

Earnhardt then revealed that he talked to Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick before the Daytona 500. He asked them why his team couldn’t “go out there and run hard and say, ‘The hell with saving the fuel? Let’s just take our chances, take our risks that the cautions will fall in such a way that’ll benefit us and save us when we’re running short on gas and have to come down pit road early.'”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a co-owner of JR Motorsports, and the team had Justin Allgaier compete in the Daytona 500. Allgaier was involved in a multi-car crash during Stage 2 of the race and earned a P38 finish.

Fuel saving played a significant role in the Daytona 500, a race that Tyler Reddick ultimately won. Even though things didn’t end well for Allgaier and JR Motorsports at Daytona, Earnhardt loved the way the car looked.

“It looked so good because we weren’t saving as much,” Earnhardt explained. “A lot of guys were still running 60 percent throttle throughout the entire first two stages. We were trying to save…Eventually, we would find our way into the lead or the front of the lines in the draft. Man, that was exciting.”