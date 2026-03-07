Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals he texts Carson Hocevar all the time, offers support

Carson Hocevar has become one of the most talked-about drivers in NASCAR early this season. While the attention has included plenty of criticism, Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he makes sure the young driver understands that the spotlight is actually a good thing.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that he frequently texts Hocevar. He does that to remind him how to handle the noise that comes with racing at the Cup level.

“I have to text Carson all the time,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I have to text Hocevar and I say, ‘Hey, we’re critical. We’re going to be critical. We’re going to talk about you.’”

In the process, Earnhardt Jr. explained that scrutiny from fans and media is part of being a driver. And he sees it as something worth paying attention to.

“Your job is to buckle up and race and do your best,” he continued. “The noise is going to be noisy. It’s when they’re not talking about you that you need to be worried. If you’re invisible out there, if nobody’s worried about you, concerned about you, pulling for you, caring about your performance, then you’re in trouble.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer recalled how even during the 1980s and 1990s, there were drivers who simply faded into the background during races.

“Even in the 80s and 90s, races would begin and end and there’d be guys out there that brought nothing to the table,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I didn’t ever want to be one of those guys.”

Moreover, Earnhardt Jr. believes Hocevar’s personality and passion will ultimately help him succeed as he continues to mature.

“Look at this guy,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “When you watch him on Twitch or when he comes here on this podcast, the guy’s a kid at heart. He’s still very much just having fun and enjoying life. He’s still got a long way to go.”

He pointed to other NASCAR stars who needed years to find their footing. That included Joey Logano and William Byron.

“How long did Logano struggle? He almost failed out,” Earnhardt Jr. explained. “How long did we wait for Byron to finally become the driver we knew he could be?”

Earnhardt Jr. also highlighted the financial realities that often accelerate young drivers through NASCAR’s development ladder. Many prospects rely on family funding or private sponsors early in their careers, which can create pressure to reach the Cup Series as quickly as possible.

“If you’re funding a guy and you believe in him, do you want to spend five or six years doing that?” Earnhardt Jr. said. “You want to get him to Cup as fast as you can.”

Evidently, he believes that financial push is why some drivers reach the sport’s top level before they’re fully polished: “Some of them are speeding through a little quickly,” Earnhardt Jr. concluded.

For Hocevar, Earnhardt Jr. believes the key is simple. He needs to keep racing, learning and not worrying about the chatter. That’s easier said than done, but we’ll see what the future has in store for the young wheelman.