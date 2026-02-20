Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his NASCAR fandom is returning after years of frustration, being critical

For years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been one of NASCAR’s most honest voices. Sometimes he’s been enthusiastically supportive, other times openly frustrated.

Now, after a Daytona 500 weekend that felt different, the Hall of Famer says something has changed. He’s enjoying the sport again. Speaking on the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt described a renewed energy around the season-opening festivities this past weekend, even if he couldn’t fully explain why.

“The whole weekend felt good just as an observer and a fan of NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “It felt like there were more people there, maybe it was the same amount as last year, but it just felt like more people were excited about what was happening. It felt like there was more on-track activity.

“… There were more names in the races. More human-interest stories, so we were tuned into what was happening throughout the weekend. It felt like Speedweeks again. The old atmosphere.”

For Earnhardt, the shift wasn’t only about attendance or racing quality. It was more about engagement. Something he admitted had faded for him during recent seasons while the sport searched for its identity.

“I’m usually the kind of person wondering what’s going to go wrong,” he added. “I wouldn’t say I’m a pessimist, but I’m not an optimist. But I feel like we’re going in the right direction.

“We brought the Chase back and I’m still super excited about that. It’s fun to check the points standings after the race. I want to be interested, and we fixed that.”

More on Dale Earnhardt Jr, NASCAR Cup Series

The former Cup Series star acknowledged he has been publicly critical in recent years. He’s often questioned formats and overall direction. But now, he believes NASCAR’s recent adjustments, particularly the renewed emphasis on season-long points, will restore investment for fans who follow weekly storylines.

“I feel like NASCAR is on the right track as an industry,” Earnhardt elaborated. “I’ve been disappointed and critical over the last several years, really frustrated at times, but I’m very happy with the direction we’re going.”

He added that perfection isn’t realistic, but it’s the progress that matters: “I’m more interested week-to-week in how the season develops than I’ve been in over a decade,” he said. “My passion as a fan, following the storylines and seeing who figures it out, that’s coming back to me.”

For one of the sport’s most influential voices, that sentiment carries weight. When Earnhardt sounds like a fan again, NASCAR may be reconnecting with many others too. That’s always a good thing.