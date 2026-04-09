Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his 2026 CARS Tour debut Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Ahead of the series’ first event at the Fairgrounds, Earnhardt and the rest of the field hit the track Thursday for a test run.

Fans now have their first look at Earnhardt’s new No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Chevrolet paint scheme, courtesy of NASCAR insider Steven Taranto. The car should look even better when it’s under the lights Saturday night.

The track is open at Nashville Fairgrounds – and here he is.



Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the rest of the CARS Tour are testing today at the Fairgrounds ahead of official on-track activities this weekend. New racetrack means more track time. pic.twitter.com/YDa0Fj3UIk — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) April 9, 2026

Earnhardt, 51, is a co-owner of the CARS Tour alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-owner has competed in eight CARS Tour events since 2022. He made four starts in 2025, finishing as high as 10th at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, S.C.

“I’m racing at Nashville Fairgrounds April 11… and I’m driving the Bass Pro Shops car at the Fairgrounds,” Earnhardt said last month on Dale Jr. Download. “Yep, for the CARS Tour. … I don’t know if there’s anymore I need to say. … I’m going to do a tire test here in a couple days so I’ll have a better idea of how fast it is.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. set for racing return at familiar racetrack

Earnhardt has plenty of familiarity at the .596-mile oval at the Fairgrounds. Before becoming a Cup Series regular, he competed in Late Model and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events at the racetrack. He made three NOAPS starts at the Fairgrounds from 1997-99, finishing as high as third in 1998.

“I raced there a dozen times in the mid 1990s when it was a hotbed for Late Model Stocks,” Earnhardt Jr. wrote in a social media post following a test in March, via JRM’s website. “You’d have 30 cars for a weekly 100-lap feature. It was amazing.”

Caden Kvapil, who pilots the No. 88 Chevrolet for JRM, is the current CARS Tour points leader. Kvapil took the checkered flag in the Feb. 28 season opener at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, N.C.