Dale Earnhardt Jr. shuts down fake post calling Bubba Wallace to 'shut up and get out of NASCAR'

A Facebook post made the rounds on Monday claiming that Dale Earnhardt Jr. called for Bubba Wallace to “shut up and get out of NASCAR.” The post said that Earnhardt accused Wallace of “tarnishing the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Immediately upon stumbling across the post, Earnhardt shut it down as a fake post: “Man these fake posts get wild,” Earnhardt wrote on X.

Fake posts such as this one have become rampant on social media platforms such as Facebook. Earnhardt made sure to call this one out.

Wallace is not leaving the sport. In fact, he’s become one of the faces of NASCAR and his recent performance suggests he’s leveled up.

Six races into the 2026 Cup Series season and Wallace sits an impressive third in the points standings. He began the season with four top 10s in five races before finishing 34th in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

Bubba Wallace off to hot start to 2026 season

“It comes down to managing races,” Wallace recently said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “The biggest thing that stood out in the conversation between myself, Charles [Denike, crew chief], and Dave Rogers [23XI performance director] was our floor to ceiling ratio is way too big. We need to raise the floor on the bad days and keep raising the ceiling for when it’s our good days and make sure we’re on top.

“When things weren’t going our way, we would just bleed spots throughout the race, and I struggled to take a 15th-place race car and finish 12th. I would take a 15th-place car and either finish 15th or a little bit worse and make costly mistakes on the racetrack to have a DNF. We had nine DNFs last year and so, just trying to clean up the things we wanted to has just been the start of it. Having fast race cars goes with it as well, and it allows you to focus on that stuff a little bit easier and let all the outside stuff sit on its place.”

Wallace showed to have a fast No. 23 Toyota at Darlington before a couple of issues ruined his day. A slow pit stop put him back in traffic, and he got caught up in the Lap 111 wreck involving Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

Still, Wallace will certainly be proud of his effort thus far. The next step is finding a way to Victory Lane, something his 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick has done four times already in 2026.