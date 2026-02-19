Dale Earnhardt Jr. slams door on NASCAR Cup return, but busts door open on O'Reilly and Truck return

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has no plans to return to the NASCAR Cup Series after his wife said he should compete in next year’s Daytona 500. On the inaugural episode of The Gluckcast, Earnhardt explained to host Jeff Gluck why he doesn’t see himself competing in another Cup Series race.

“A part of me thinks that anyone, myself included, is absolutely naive to think that you can go to Daytona and compete at the highest level after being out of the car for almost eight or nine years,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “I think it’s a disservice to how talented the [Ryan] Blaneys and [Denny] Hamlins are in that realm at the Cup level to think, ‘Yeah, I’m going to go run it’ just like on a whim, show up and do what they do.

“What they do is elite. I admire it. I remember what it was like to do that every single week, and I knew how often you need to do it to be the best.”

Earnhardt also said that he doesn’t know the cars and knows that he would “make a mistake” because he doesn’t compete every week. He admitted that he could “stay out of trouble” in a Cup race and get a “decent result,” but that isn’t the way he wants to race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares more on not competing in Cup races

“I miss it terribly,” Earnhardt stated. “Don’t think that I don’t want to do it. But I don’t know that it really serves me any good, and that’s where it is.”

That said, Earnhardt is open to competing in another race in either the O’Reilly Auto Parts or Truck Series. “I am curious and interested in running another Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) race,” he said. I’m not saying I won’t ever race Xfinity or maybe drive a truck somewhere. I’m not done with that thought or that potential.”

Earnhardt last competed in the Cup Series in 2017. Since then, the two-time Daytona 500 champion has driven in several then-called Xfinity Series races, with the last being in 2024, when he finished seventh at Bristol. In his Cup Series career, Earnhardt has won 26 races and finished in the top 10 260 times in 631 starts.