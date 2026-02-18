Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounds off on Austin Hill superspeedway dominance after Daytona: 'He loves kicking our ass'

It’s Austin Hill and then everybody else when it comes to superspeedway racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Since joining the NOAPS full-time in 2022, Hill has compiled 15 wins; 11 of those have come at superspeedways.

With his win in this past Saturday’s 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, Hill now has victories in four of the last five February Daytona races. Hill is good, really good, in fact. He knows it, too, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t sure how you can beat him at this point, even if it meant lining up all four of JR Motorsports’ cars behind him.

“Austin Hill, man. Dude is hard to beat,” Earnhardt said Tuesday on the Dale Jr. Download. “I get so frustrated — Austin Hill’s gotta love this, too — he loves kicking our ass at that racetrack and Atlanta and Talladega. He’s good at it, and he knows he’s good at it. We try to scheme about how we’re gonna try to beat him, and we just can’t figure it out. Fans go on the internet, and they’re like, ‘Dude, you got four cars and it’s one guy. Four cars, how?’ But y’all just don’t know, man. I mean, that damn car is fast. When we try to get around him or go by him, he’s fast and the car’s ridiculous, and he actually is by far the best one at it.

“… I’ve told my guys to adjust their strategy each time we go to Daytona and let’s try this and next time we’re gonna do that. I guess people think, ‘Man, just line your four cars up and you’ll go by him.’ No, we won’t. We can’t. You know what happens if we line up four guys? Four guys are gonna line up behind him, you know? Jeb Burton and all these other guys are gonna drive right up there behind him, and he’s gonna get all the help he needs.”

Austin Hill becoming nearly unbeatable at drafting tracks

Not one driver had an answer for Hill on Saturday. The Richard Childress Racing driver started on the pole and led 78-of-120 laps.

It’s been that way for a while now, and it doesn’t look like it will stop any time soon. Hill, in addition to his 11 victories at superspeedways, is No. 1 in laps led (887) and stage wins (18), and second in stage points (328) in the stage racing era at drafting tracks, according to Daniel Cespedes.

“Daytona has just been so good to me,” Hill said after Saturday’s race. “I love this place and it’s always fun to win.”