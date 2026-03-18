Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounds off on Daniel Suárez-Ross Chastain beef after Las Vegas: 'Think they're wound a bit too tight'

Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain had a heated conversation on pit road following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which nearly turned into a fight. Both have since given their side to the story of what led to the confrontation, and it’s clear that despite being teammates for four seasons at Trackhouse Racing, these two weren’t exactly the best of friends.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had the chance to digest it all. His take? These are two competitors who are “wound a bit too tight.”

“Is this a case of guys just kind of hanging on too tight? Like, why are we so spun out? Are we wound a bit too tight? Both of them, are they wound a little bit too tight?” Earnhardt said on Tuesday’s Dale Jr. Download. “… I guess Ross was bothered by how he got raced off Turn 2, but Ross completes the pass. He probably thinks that Daniel is coming up the track intentionally, but Daniel is talking about his car wasn’t driving good, and he was having some trouble keeping his car low. I don’t know, man. I think they’re wound a bit too tight.”

Both drivers came together on multiple occasions on Sunday, and it led to Chastain making contact with Suárez on the cooldown lap. Suárez was upset at Chastain for hitting him down the back straightaway and wanted to let his former Trackhouse Racing teammate know that he felt it was unacceptable. The discussion quickly turned confrontational. At one point, Chastain shoved Suárez, forcing a PR rep to intervene.

The Spire Motorsports driver explained in detail what led to the incident on the cooldown lap in a video posted to his YouTube channel. Suárez said that Chastain was mad at him over an incident that took place in Turn 2 with three laps to go. Suárez, dealing with an issue to his left front, got loose and crowded him, though neither driver made contact with the other. Chastain proceeded to give Suárez the middle finger down the backstretch. Suárez didn’t have a problem with that and felt the need to go up to Chastain after the race and apologize.

That’s where things quickly went south, according to Suárez. He claimed that Chastain said some things that crossed the line. Suárez admitted he “lost a lot of respect” for his former teammate after the incident on pit road.

“I have known Ross for a long time, and I have always known that he and I were very different kind of people. But that’s OK,” Suárez said. “I have a lot of respect for him. But the kind of words that he said after the race, it’s just completely unacceptable. That’s chicken stuff, that’s not good. I lost a lot of respect for him as a person, because it’s just not good. It’s not a good look for him and not a good look for the kind of person that he is, I think.”

Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain do not get along

Chastain declined to comment after the race. On Tuesday, he spoke to the media in Charlotte and addressed the controversy for the first time. Chastain admitted to not handling things well on pit road, though he called out Suárez for failing to take accountability.

“That goes back longer than this weekend,” Chastain said. “We got through the end of our time together when we were teammates and I don’t think it’s bad that I don’t get along with everybody. Take it back to my childhood, and you’re taught to get along with everyone, but as you grow up and work in this big-time sport of NASCAR, you’re not, and that’s OK. I don’t agree with the way he handles things and… what stood out to me on pit road is there is never any accountability.

“There was zero percent on his side, and not just this past weekend, but it’s just a bigger thing and it all boiled up quickly for me. I could have handled that better, but I’m seeing red in that moment, because I just needed a little slice of accountability from him. There’s always a reason why it’s never his fault.”