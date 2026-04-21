Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes strong stance on NASCAR potentially using electric cars in O'Reilly Series

John Probst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in a recent interview with Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal that the sanctioning body is evaluating the possibility of one day using its crossover utility vehicle EV in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a strong stand against that idea on Tuesday.

“I hope this never happens,” Earnhardt wrote on X.

Earnhardt co-owns the top team in the NOAPS, JR Motorsports. His voice is meaningful, so it’s notable to see him take a definitive side in NASCAR’s efforts to introduce the CUV into the sport.

NASCAR first unveiled its official electric car prototype in 2024. At the time, NASCAR said it had no plans for it to race or for an electric racing series. Probst offered a different spin when speaking with Stern.

“There is certainly a needle to be threaded there along the line of entertainment and sport, and maybe you can even go beyond sport and just say pure engineering,” Probst said. “I think for us, I feel like we don’t need to be on the absolute bleeding edge of powertrain technology to be relevant to our OEMs and also be entertaining to our fans.”

Probst cited the need to give the NOAPS better brand identity. Both the Truck Series and Cup Series have a clear identity, Probst said, but that’s where the NOAPS is lacking.

“If you look at the brand identity of those three [national series], the O’Reilly Series struggles a little bit just from the car perspective and you see it a lot because we refer to it often as whoever the entitlement sponsor is,” Probst said.

He added, “Long term, you see it as we do, have that CUV body that we developed for our electric vehicle. I’m not sitting here saying today we’re breaking news it’s going to CUV, but these are the things that are on the roadmap to consider. So, you’d have a Truck, a CUV, and a Cup. That’s three very different bodies that are relevant for our OEMs today to create that brand identity for each series.”

The future of the NASCAR O’Reilly Series is up in the air

While brand identity may be lacking in the NOAPS, many would argue the actual on-track product is the best NASCAR has to offer. In fact, viewership is up significantly on The CW in 2026.

Earnhardt would hate to see something with so much momentum end up being changed in the future. At the same time, he said last May that NASCAR wasn’t making an electric vehicle only for show, expressing concern that the future of the NOAPS could be electric.

“Everything’s kind of in a bit of a spin right now, but I believe the [O’Reilly] Series has to find a bit of an identity and I think NASCAR is trying to figure out what that is,” Earnhardt said. “Is it hybrid? They aren’t making this electric car for fun. There’s a purpose behind that.

“Like it or not — I’m not entirely in love with it — they’re not doing that just to kid and play around. There’s a real possibility that could be a series at some point and something NASCAR wants to get behind and push.”