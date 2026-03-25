Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes strong stance on number placement debate at Darlington

Despite some decreased effort across the field, Darlington Raceway still delivered the throwback vibes fans have come to expect. However, for Dale Earnhardt Jr., one detail stood out more than anything else, the car numbers.

Speaking on The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. didn’t hold back when discussing the ongoing debate around number placement on Next Gen cars, particularly in the context of throwback weekend. In his mind, the solution is simple, loosen the restrictions and let teams lean into what looks best.

“Why would anyone say, ‘No, they shouldn’t move the numbers back for Darlington’?” Earnhardt Jr. stated. “Why the restrictions? Why are we shackling ourselves, tethering ourselves to some — for brand consistency? I don’t know, what are we talking about? I thought, ‘Man, if they move the number back for one race and everyone sees how good it looks,’ it’s just going to open up a big can of worms.”

It’s a strong stance, but one rooted in what fans saw throughout the weekend. Throwback schemes have become a staple of Darlington, and few hit harder this year than Carson Hocevar’s Dale Earnhardt Sr.-inspired design.

Between the paint scheme, the content rollout and the on-track performance, it was a full-package execution. One that Earnhardt Jr. openly praised.

“I think a lot of people would say that Hocevar’s group knocked it out of the park,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I’m biased. … That’s my favorite design of the Wrangler car that he ever raced, for sure.”

Of course, it helped that Hocevar backed it up on the track, too. The Spire Motorsports driver finished fourth, emerging as the top Chevrolet in a race that demands discipline and precision.

It was a breakthrough performance for a young driver still working to find consistency at the Cup level, and one that didn’t go unnoticed: “Carson Hocevar came out of pretty much nowhere. … Drove all the way to fourth,” Jeff Gluck said on The Teardown.

For Jordan Bianchi, the biggest takeaway wasn’t the result, but the approach: “Just a smart drive. … He was really smooth. Didn’t get involved in anything,” Bianchi said.

That combination of execution on and off the track is exactly why Earnhardt Jr. believes NASCAR should lean further into flexibility, especially at a place like Darlington. Because for one weekend, the sport gets a glimpse of what it could look like when creativity isn’t restricted.

If Earnhardt Jr. has his way, that “can of worms” might not be such a bad thing after all. We’ll see if NASCAR ever decides to change their stance.