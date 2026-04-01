Dale Earnhardt Jr. warns Austin Green to be careful after Lee Pulliam call out at Martinsville: 'What are we doing?'

Lee Pulliam‘s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series was met by criticism from at least one other racer in the series after a late-race mishap. Pulliam missed a shift on a restart and caused a massive wreck.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports co-owner, wasn’t exactly stoked with the mistake his driver made. But he was equally upset with the reaction from fellow driver Austin Green.

Green threw shade at Lee Pulliam for his misshift, essentially wondering how someone can get a NOAPS ride if they can’t make a simple gear shift. Earnhardt went at Green a bit on the Dale Jr. Download.

“I would say this: If I’m a driver and a guy misses a shift, I go over to his car and I say, ‘Hey bud, what was that?'” Earnhardt said. “And maybe I offer him some advice about what I do to try not to miss shifts. I’m not going to go out and publicly go, ‘Damn, that dummy missed a shift,’ because I might be the dummy next week that misses a shift. I believe in that. I believe that karma thing.”

Having said that, Earnhardt was blunt about the fact that Lee Pulliam made a mistake. “There’s no denying it,” he said.

And he was generally complimentary of Green, instead focusing on it as a teaching moment of sorts. He opened up even more.

“I mean Austin Green is a hell of a racecar driver. He’s doing a lot in this (series),” Earnhardt said. “He’s doing a lot in this car. He’s impressing people. But I would walk that back just a little bit, because I think Austin Green doesn’t have any business talking about Lee Pulliam if you line the statistics up and the accomplishments. Like what are we doing?”

Earnhardt explains pressure on Lee Pulliam

One of the issues with Lee Pulliam’s race at Martinsville was the fact that it was his first shot at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series level. And he was openly campaigning for it not to be his last after he exited the car.

That was a mentality he carried with him. It may have contributed to the misfire.

“Lee’s trying to f*cking find an opportunity to turn this into a little mini-career at f*cking 37 years old,” Earnhardt said. “A guy who … hell, he ain’t trying. The motherf*cker’s in my office yesterday asking me how I get more opportunities, what do I need to do?”

Earnhardt explained that he did his best to get Lee Pulliam not to put too much on the one race. It’s hard to perform when you’re heaping that much pressure on yourself.

And Earnhardt has seen other drivers do that, manage to perform, and still not get the results they want — namely more rides. That’s not what he wanted to see happen to Pulliam.

“So I’m going into it going, ‘All right, Lee, let’s just focus on this. Don’t give up everything you’ve got going on back home. Don’t give up your late model program you’ve got running. Don’t throw away all the livelihood that’s happening in your life,'” Earnhardt said. “But I just, and I get it, Austin Green’s a great kid. I love his family. I think Austin Green deserves this opportunity to further himself, and I think he’s good enough.

“But I take exception to the comment because Lee is a f*cking multi-time track champion, national champion, Martinsville 300 winner. He’s done all the sh*t. And while that was very embarrassing and sh*t to see all those cars destroyed on the front straightaway, it was his first f*cking O’Reilly race. And he’s just up front trying to win the race. He f*cked up.”

Then, settling down a bit, Earnhardt acknowledged Green was in a tough spot. And being the owner who provided Lee Pulliam the opportunity, Earnhardt wanted it to work out badly.

“Look, I’m absolutely biased. I’m biased,” Earnhardt said. “I get it. I’m biased. If I’m Austin Green, I probably say the same f*cking thing. I probably do. All right? I probably do. I hate being biased. I hate it, because I try really hard not to be.”