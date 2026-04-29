Dale Earnhardt Jr. warns RCR crew chief change won’t be an easy fix for Kyle Busch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows exactly how tough this situation can be, because he’s lived it. Reacting to the latest crew chief change for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing, Earnhardt Jr. offered an experience-driven perspective on what’s really going on behind the scenes.

He believes it’s not as simple as flipping a switch: “There’s been a lot of radio chatter that’s become public. … That’s not uncommon,” Earnhardt Jr. said on The Dale Jr. Download. “It’s just highlighted because it’s Kyle Busch, and he’s struggling unlike Kyle Busch.”

That’s key, as when a driver of Busch’s caliber isn’t running up front, everything gets magnified. From radio communication to pit strategy to leadership decisions. And now, with Andy Street stepping in as crew chief, the spotlight only intensifies.

But Earnhardt Jr. cautioned against assuming immediate results: “I’ve been in this situation, when you make a change mid-season,” he said. “It is really hard to find positivity and try to figure out how to be hopeful that things are going to improve.”

That reality is what RCR is battling right now. After a slow start to 2026, Busch and the No. 8 team have struggled to find consistency, prompting the organization to make a move in hopes of sparking a turnaround.

As Earnhardt Jr. pointed out, those changes often come with more uncertainty than answers, at least in the short term. At the center of it all is Jim Pohlman, who transitioned out of the crew chief role despite a respected track record in the garage.

“Jim’s an awesome, awesome guy. Very, very passionate,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “But now, just a handful of races into the season, it’s not working.”

Still, the NASCAR Hall of Famer emphasized something often overlooked in outside evaluations, perspective: “We ain’t in the building,” he said. “We don’t know what the conversations are like. … They know way more than any of us.”

That’s the reality of modern NASCAR. From the outside, it’s easy to point to results and demand change. Inside the shop, it’s a constant balancing act between chemistry and long-term vision.

For a team like RCR, which has seen its performance dip over the past two-plus seasons, those decisions carry even more weight: “They’re racers, right?” Earnhardt Jr. added. “They think, ‘We’re going to figure it out.’”

That belief hasn’t changed. But whether this latest move helps Busch rediscover his form remains to be seen. For now, as Earnhardt Jr. made clear, it’s less about quick fixes, and more about navigating a difficult stretch with patience and a little bit of faith.