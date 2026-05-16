Dallas Cowboys 2026 schedule: CBS Sports reveals one good, bad thing for upcoming season

Every team is going to have good things and bad things about their schedule. The Dallas Cowboys are no different. CBS Sports decided to single out one of each following Thursday’s 2026 schedule release. Beginning on the positive side, CBS Sports points to a three-week stretch where the Cowboys stay at home.

“Any time you get to play three straight home games, that’s a good thing, and the Cowboys will get that starting in Week 10 when they’ll play the 49ers, followed by the Titans and Eagles,” CBS wrote. “The Cowboys also were given a Week 14 bye, which is tied for the latest of any team in the NFL.”

AT&T Stadium is a place where fans in Dallas have grown quite used to seeing their team win, mainly under the former coaching regime, where Mike McCarthy turned the stadium into a fortress. Brian Schottenheimer, who heads into his second season in charge, went 4-3-1 there last year.

Post-international game travel listed as bad thing for Dallas Cowboys

Now for the negative portion of the schedule, at least in CBS Sports’ mind. To no surprise, international travel is involved.

The Cowboys will fly down to Rio de Janeiro to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Exactly one week later, they will be on the road again, though in the Lone Star State. A short week follows for a Thursday Night Football matchup. All things considered, some serious air miles will be traveled in what will feel like three quick games.

“The Cowboys are never going to volunteer to play another international game again after what the NFL did to them on the schedule this year,” CBS wrote. “Not only do the Cowboys have to face the Ravens in Brazil in Week 3, but they have to turn around and play a road game against the Texans one week later… After playing Houston, the Cowboys then have to play on a Thursday night in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

“If you’re scoring at home, they have to take a 10-hour flight home after the Brazil game in Week 3, and then play a road game in Week 4 and then play on a Thursday in Week 5. To add insult to injury, they play the Packers on the road in Week 6 and then the Eagles on the road in Week 7. That might be the most difficult stretch that any team faces this season.”