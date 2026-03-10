The Dallas Cowboys are adding to the defensive line. According to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team has agreed to terms with nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia on a one-year deal.

The deal will reportedly be worth $3 million. Ogbonnia has spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In four seasons, Otito Ogbonnia has played in 41 games. He has played a full season in just one of his four years, appearing in all 17 games in 2024. He has started 20 games.

During his time with the Chargers, Ogbonnia has logged 82 tackles. He recorded his first half-sack during the 2025 campaign.

Otito Ogbonnia initially entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2022. He played his college ball at UCLA.

