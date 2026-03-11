Report: Dallas Cowboys bringing back DE Tyrus Wheat after brief stint with Detroit Lions

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign former Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Wheat is a familiar face, having spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Dallas.

Wheat, who went undrafted in 2023 out of Mississippi State, appeared in 20 games for the Cowboys. He tallied 17 tackles (eight solo) and half a sack.

Dallas waived the 26-year-old as part of final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season. He was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions. Wheat played in 15 games for the Lions this past season, recording 15 tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Wheat should add further depth to the Cowboys’ pass rush. The Cowboys had 35 sacks as a team in 2025. Jadeveon Clowney was their leading sack getter with 8.5. He remains a free agent.

Cowboys make another front seven addition in Tyrus Wheat

Dallas has so far addressed its pass rush by acquiring Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers, re-signing Sam Williams and bringing back Wheat. Gary is the headliner there, a Pro Bowl pass rusher in 2024.

Gary started 16 games for the Packers last season and recorded 7.5 sacks. He has 46.5 career sacks in seven seasons. In 2023, Gary signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers worth up to $107 million. He was expected to be released before the Cowboys acquired him in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

In addition to what they’ve done via trade and free agency, the Cowboys own picks No. 12 and No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Dallas spend one of those selections on a pass rusher.

Of course, there’s also Maxx Crosby, whom the Cowboys were interested in before the Baltimore Ravens acquired him last Friday. The Ravens backed out of the deal Tuesday after Crosby failed a physical. Will team owner/general manager Jerry Jones jump back into the Crosby business? That should be determined in the near future.