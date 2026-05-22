If there was any question about how dedicated Brian Schottenheimer is to coaching the Dallas Cowboys, his recent real estate decision should quiet that. Schottenheimer is moving and sold his old home for a massive amount of money.

Per The Dallas Morning News, Schottenheimer has sold his home in McKinney, Tex., in order to be closer to the team’s headquarters in Frisco, Tex. Schottenheimer’s McKinney home — 6101 Crystal Cove Court — was listed on Zillow at $3.8 million on April 17 and has now sold, per the report.

The listing is still live on Zillow, although listed as “under contract,” and pictures of the home can be seen HERE. It is a four-bedroom, five-bath house with a square footage of 5,751 square feet. Google Maps lists the drive as a 16.9-mile drive to The Star in Frisco, taking approximately 23 minutes.

“It really is just time being closer to work,” Carrie Himel, the listing agent and member of Compass Sports & Entertainment division, said, per the report. “And every minute counts when you’re at that level, for him.”

Schottenheimer looks for a strong Year 2

Schottenheimer enters the second season of his Cowboys tenure looking to turn things around. Specifically, on defense. The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the league but also showcased perhaps the worst defense, leading to a 7-9-1 record and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

Dallas’ draft class was seven players deep and only one of the seven was an offensive player. Former Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs headlines the class as the No. 11 overall pick.

The 2026 schedule is now out for Schottenheimer and the Cowboys. They’ll begin the year on the road, facing the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on September 13. The game can be seen on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.