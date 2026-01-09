Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator search: Three interviews reportedly set after Matt Eberflus firing

Following the firing of Matt Eberflus, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly set three interviews for its defensive coordinator vacancy. The search is already in full swing.

Per Dallas News’ Joe Hoyt, Dallas will interview Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda on Friday. Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard will interview on Saturday.

In his lone season in the position, Matt Eberflus oversaw the NFL‘s No. 30-ranked defense. Dallas allowed 30.1 points per game, the first time any Cowboys defense has allowed at least 30 points per game during a season. Additionally, the Cowboys were last in third down, red zone, and passing defense. The results hardly improved even as Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson came over via trade, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned from injury

“Ownership and accountability is right with me,” Eberflus said. “I’m the defensive coordinator. It’s always that. So, if there’s things that need to be improved, it falls on the coach and it falls on the assistant coaches and working with the players, making sure we’re doing the best we can to put them in position. I take full accountability for that.”

Jerry Jones let Matt Eberflus go after just one season as Dallas’ DC

Dallas’ offense, led by Pro Bowl selections quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver George Pickens, averaged the second-most yards per game in the NFL (391.9 YPG) and seventh-most points per game in the NFL (27.7 PPG). Its putrid defense, however, was just too much to overcome in the NFC East. Opposing teams scored at least 30 points in 10 of Dallas’ 17 games this season.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

Daronte Jones and Ephraim Banda both hail from strong defensive staffs that missed the postseason, while Jim Leonhard‘s Denver Broncos wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will enjoy a First-Round bye. With the three defensive-minded coaches on these staffs, Denver (second), Minnesota (third), and Cleveland (fourth) all ranked in the top five in yards allowed per game. Any of these hires should be an upgrade over Eberflus, who is searching for a new job.

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.