A few notable free agents are still out there for NFL teams to sign. Rosters for the 2026 season are far from completed as voluntary workouts across the league take place. If general managers are looking for additional help, options are out there. And ESPN feels like they have one for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have been dubbed the “best fit” for veteran running back Nick Chubb. Of course, head coach Brian Schottenheimer already has his lead guy. But Chubb has the capability of producing in short-yardage situations.

“A veteran grinder at this point of his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys’ No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams,” ESPN said. “Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations. He rushed for 520 yards in Houston last season.”

Most of 2025 for Chubb was about staying on the field. He had just 10 total games played in the previous two years, both of which were with the Cleveland Browns. As ESPN mentioned, Houston is where Chubb played this past season. In 15 appearances, nine of them were considered starts.

Some production did follow. His 520 yards came on 122 carries for an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Three touchdowns were added to the stat sheet. Chubb did not have the biggest role with the Texans but did contribute when called upon.

The Cowboys actually have recent experience when it comes to formerly injured running backs. It’s how Williams ended up on their roster. He was let go by the Denver Broncos, looking to once again prove his potential. To say the move paid off would be wrong — literally. Williams produced and got a three-year $24 million contract from Dallas.

Running back depth is not exactly a team strong suit, either. Malik Davis is projected to be the main backup for the time being. Behind him are two second-year guys — Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Both were Day 3 selections during the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, ESPN just gave Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ front office some nice advice. Dallas has not been afraid to bring some new faces into the building this offseason, mainly on the defensive end. Maybe one more offensive piece can wrap things up for them.