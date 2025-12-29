The Dallas Cowboys needed to bring in another pass rusher after trading All-Pro outside linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in late August. Enter Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a one-year deal during Week 2 of the regular season.

The 32-year-old Clowney has been a solid contributor for a Cowboys defense which has largely struggled. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this March, Clowney has the opportunity to return to Dallas or opt to play elsewhere in 2026. The Cowboys “absolutely” want Clowney back, team executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

“Absolutely. I mean, he’s played at a very high level, he’s been one of our best pressure players, and obviously has a great pedigree being the first pick in the draft, albeit a few years ago,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “We’d love to have Jadeveon back. We’ll be talking with his guys right away. Would love to get him in the mix because he is a leader.”

Jones added, “We’d love to have in the mix from the get-go, which would be outstanding. Hopefully, with his willingness to want to be here and us wanting him to be here, hopefully we can figure something out.”

Jadeveon Clowney still productive after more than a decade in NFL

Clowney, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has played in 12 games this season. He has compiled 35 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three PBUs. Clowney is tied for the team league in sacks and is first in tackles for loss.

Before Dallas, Clowney spent time with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers. For his career, he has amassed 444 total tackles, 116 tackles for loss, 63.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and 35 PBUs.

The Cowboys want Clowney back. Clowney would welcome a return.

“Everybody can’t do it — it’s a blessing for me to still be playing 12 years later,” Clowney said last week, via the team’s website. “I thank God every day for that. … Next year, I just gotta get ready a little earlier, and stay ready. … Oh yeah, [I’d re-sign in Dallas] if they’re willing to bring me back, but, yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m definitely gonna play.

“I got a lot left in the tank. I ain’t gonna go sit on my couch. I’m gonna stay ready. Maybe sign a little bit earlier, and I’m trying to go to camp next year so I can get the rust off me and get going. I’m looking forward to it.”