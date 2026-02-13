The Dallas Cowboys are set to hire SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons, according to On3’s Billy Embody and Pete Nakos. Symons will be the inside linebackers coach for the Cowboys, according to the report.

Symons has been with SMU as its defensive coordinator and safeties coach since 2022. In his time with the Mustangs, Symons has seen the team compile a record of 38-16 and even go as far as the College Football Playoff in the 2024 season. The Mustangs’ success has been largely thanks to their defense under Symons.

During a historic season in 2024, SMU’s defense was an elite unit. Per On3’s SMU website, Pony Express, the Mustangs ranked in the Top 25 in the FBS in multiple categories. Those categories included defensive touchdowns (5th), rushing defense (7th), team sacks (10th), passes intercepted (14th), fourth down conversion pct. defense (17th), tackles for loss (17th), third down conversion pct. defense (19th) and red zone defense (25th).

Things did not slow down for the SMU defense in 2025 either. According to Embody, the Mustangs ranked in the Top 25 in several categories, including turnovers gained (fifth), red zone defense (fifth), passes intercepted (eighth), defensive touchdowns (10th), fumbles recovered (11th), turnover margin (14th), 4th down conversion percentage (18th), rushing defense (19th) and sacks (23rd).

Cowboys seeking defensive fix

Hiring Symons is one of multiple major moves the Cowboys have made in order to fix the defense going into the 2026 season. Needless to say, it was a unit that was in shambles this past season.

Dallas ranked 30th in total yards allowed, giving up 377 yards per game, and dead last in scoring defense, giving up 30.1 points per game in the 2025 season. This led to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus being fired after just one season on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff.

In order to replace Eberflus, Schottenheimer looked within the division and poached Philadelphia Eagles coach Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator. Parker had been with the Eagles since 2024 and was part of the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys will also look to fix their defensive issues in the upcoming NFL Draft. Dallas currently holds the 12th overall pick in the draft, as well as the 20th overall pick, which it acquired in the infamous Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers.