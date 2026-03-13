Two numbers have been the main talking point of the Dallas Cowboys for a couple of months now — 12 and 20. That’s where they are currently slotted to pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. One for their own performance and the other via the Green Bay Packers thanks to the Micah Parsons trade. And in an offseason where talent is desperately needed, some quality players should be heading to Dallas.

Some movement could be coming from the Cowboys, though. Jon Machota of The Athletic “wouldn’t rule out” Dallas trading back with either one of those picks. The thought process behind the idea is simple: looking to gain a little more draft capital.

“I wouldn’t rule out them trading back from 12 or 20 a little bit and gaining another third or maybe a late second or something like that to get even more top 100 picks to try to fill in more holes for the defense,” Machota said via 105.3 The Fan.

As of now, Dallas only owns three top-100 picks. One got picked up on Wednesday by trading defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers. No. 92 made its way East, now being in the hands of the Cowboys.

The well is a little dry because of other trades. Pick No. 44 heads to the New York Jets after acquiring Quinnen Williams just ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Another key piece to the 2025 roster was brought in thanks to a draft selection, giving what turned into No. 76 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In return, George Pickens put together a breakout season.

But the Dallas Cowboys still need to add more to the roster in order to compete in 2026. The NFL Draft is their usual pipeline through the first two days. Many inside the building even believe an advantage might have been built through the coaching staff.

“One of their advantages with that young coaching staff is that they know a lot of these guys in the draft,” Machota said. “Whether it’s them coaching them, recruiting them, coaching against them. So, they know these players really well. It’s why you’re going to see a lot of these assistant coaches at a lot of these Pro Days, looking at these defensive guys. They know them well, your scoting staff knows them well. I find it hard to believe they’re going to be parting with picks. Especially top 100 picks.”