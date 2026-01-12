The Dallas Cowboys are actively searching for a defensive coordinator to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired at the conclusion of the 2025 season. They announced Monday they will interview Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday.

Gannon previously served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He went 15-36 in three seasons and was fired last week. Gannon landed the job in Arizona after a successful two-year stint as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia had the league’s No. 2 ranked defense in 2022, a year in which they finished runner up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Gannon should have an advocate in Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who coached under him in Arizona. The Cardinals made a big jump on defense under Gannon from year one to year two. They went backwards in 2025 as the Cardinals finished the season on a nine-game losing streak, losers of 14 of their last 15 games.

Jonathan Gannon will get a look in Dallas

Gannon lost his job as a result, but he’s an intriguing option for Dallas. Eberflus oversaw the NFL‘s No. 30 ranked defense. Dallas allowed 30.1 points per game, the first time any Cowboys defense has allowed at least 30 points per game during a season. Additionally, the Cowboys were last in third down, red zone, and passing defense. The results hardly improved even as Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson came over via trade, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned from injury.

Along with Gannon, the Cowboys plan to interview Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr on Tuesday. They interviewed their own defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on Monday. Last week, Dallas interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda and Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Gannon has a busy week ahead. In addition to interviewing with Dallas, he will interview with the Washington Commanders on Thursday about their defensive coordinator vacancy and Sunday with the Tennessee Titans about for their head coach opening.