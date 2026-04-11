The Dallas Cowboys have the flexibility to be active in the 2026 NFL Draft due to their extra first-round pick from the Green Bay Packers. And according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the organization is eying a possible trade-up but only if the price is right and one of two top-notch defenders remains available.

In their latest intel column, Reid and fellow draft insider Matt Miller gave more news and notes for each team. Many expect the Cowboys to address defense in the first round after trading away All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark in late August last year. They have holes in their secondary and pass rush to fill.

With that in mind, the Cowboys apparently have their eye on two elite defenders in particular — Miami Hurricanes star pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Ohio State standout safety Caleb Downs.

“Trading up continues to be a possibility, especially if there’s a player they have high on their board who backslides a tad,” Reid noted. “Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for, as Dallas reportedly sees both as instant-impact game changers on defense.”

Dallas Cowboys need defensive game changers

It’s no secret the Cowboys need help on defense. Despite a prolific passing offense, America’s Team only managed a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs, due to giving up the most points and third-most yards in 2026.

They were also the third-worst team in producing turnovers and forced the fourth fewest interceptions in the league last season. Making matters worse, they couldn’t get off the field. The Cowboys gave up third-down conversions at the highest rate as well.

Perhaps, they need Downs a tiny bit more than Bain. Although they ranked bottom-11 in sacks, they were tops in pressure rate and second overall in total QB pressures. They didn’t convert pressure into sacks, but they did bother quarterbacks.

If they do trade up for Bain or Downs, they can’t go wrong with either. Both produced at the highest level, and both defenders have recent big-game experience to boot. Downs and Ohio State won the 2024 national title, and Bain. And, Miami made it all the way to the 2026 national title game.

Bain had a monster All-American junior year with 54 tackles, a whopping 15.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He also added one interception. He was also named the best defensive end in the country.

Meanwhile, Downs took home the award for best safety on his way to All-American honors for the second straight year. His junior year saw 68 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and a sack.

The Cowboys have the pick ammunition to move up in this draft and get a defender they like. And when it comes to drafting Downs or Bain, you can’t go wrong with either. And their secondary and defensive line need the infusion of elite talent.