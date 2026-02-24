Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith underwent a cleanup procedure of his right knee, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Smith, one of several Cowboys players to undergo offseason surgeries, is expected make a full recovery before training camp.

Smith, 24, played in 16-of-17 games this past season for the Cowboys and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Smith, an All-Pro caliber left guard, started the final two games at left tackle with Tyler Guyton sidelined due to an ankle injury.

It was the second time in as many seasons Smith was asked to play left tackle. Smith essentially made it clear he wanted to stay at guard full-time in 2026, rather than permanently moving to left tackle.

“I’m an All-Pro guard, bro. That’s the simple truth if we’re just looking at stuff purely off facts,” Smith said in December. “So, we’ll see what happens, we’ll have those conversations when we have those conversations and kind of see where everybody’s head is at.”

Tyler Smith is a guard ‘right now’

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with Smith last month during exit interviews. There, Schottenheimer assured him that “right now, you’re a guard.” Schottenheimer left the door open for more shuffling along the offensive line if needed.

“I was explaining to him, I said, ‘Hey, I think we feel that you’re an incredible All-Decade type of guard but, at the end of the day, you’re such a good player that we have to [field] our five best guys.’ In no way, shape, or form do I think that we can’t,” Schottenheimer said. “… We’re gonna do what’s best for the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, and that, just like we did last for [final games of 2025], if we gotta move you back, we will.”

“What I love about that is how Tyler, and I were able to have that conversation. He was like, ‘It makes perfect sense. I understand.'”

Smith signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension ahead of the 2025 season. He is currently the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the NFL based on average salary.