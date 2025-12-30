Dallas Cowboys release All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs, Todd Archer of ESPN reported Tuesday. Diggs will go through the waiver process and if unclaimed, will become a free agent. Any team claiming Diggs would be responsible for his remaining $472,222 guaranteed game check this season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Diggs’ release comes just five days away from the Cowboys’ final game of the 2025 season, a road contest against the New York Giants. His time is up in Dallas after spending nearly six seasons with the organization.

Pelissero reported that the release didn’t stem from one particular incident. Multiple factors played a role in the decision to cut ties with Diggs, “including both performance and other elements.”

Diggs, Dallas’ 2020 second-round selection out of Alabama, flashed a rookie before excelling in year two. That season, he led the NFL with 11 interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro selection. After another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Dallas made a major investment in Diggs, signing him to a five-year, $97 million extension.

Since then, Diggs has played in just 21 games. Diggs tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 season. He returned the following season, playing in 11 games. He underwent another season-ending knee surgery last December.

Trevon Diggs has battled injuries of late

This season, Diggs has only been on the field for eight games. He missed over two months of time with a concussion before returning to play in the Cowboys’ last two games. That concussion and how it happened has been a hot topic of discussion over the last couple of months. Earlier this month, Diggs finally revealed his side of the story.

Diggs clarified that he suffered the concussion while trying to mount a television to the ceiling with a pole mount. The mount apparatus fell on his head, causing the concussion. He shared video of the setup with reporter Jane Slater in an attempt to quiet some of the speculation about how it could have happened. According to Slater, Diggs said he “didn’t think it was going to be a big deal and didn’t need to be addressed, but speculation on the Internet went way too far.”

The relationship between Diggs and the Cowboys appeared to sour in recent months. Now, he’ll look for an opportunity elsewhere. He told Slater he’s healthy and wants to join a team looking to add a piece for the postseason.