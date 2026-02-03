As the NFL continues to expand its international presence, Melbourne, Australia, is a new city the league is visiting. Exactly who will be playing down under is not yet known, with rumors beginning to float around during Super Bowl week. And according to one report, the Dallas Cowboys might be a team to watch.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said Melbourne is “one location to watch” for the Cowboys’ international game in 2026. Some have floated the idea of Mexico City being a possibility, given the franchise’s near proximity. However, Harris went on to explain why Dallas might not wind up making the short flight.

“Yes, Mexico City makes the most sense for Dallas, but don’t be surprised if the Cowboys get sent elsewhere internationally,” Harris said via X. “Dallas has a strong presence in Mexico already. The league could look to build that presence elsewhere. One location to watch: Melbourne.”

In a previous tweet, Harris also pointed out that Jones expressed his desire to play in Mexico City. The topic once again came up on Monday when San Francisco 49ers owner/CEO Jed York expressed his interest in playing there. Potentially of note — the Cowboys and 49ers are slated to play each other in 2026, scheduled to be in AT&T Stadium for the time being.

Mid-May is usually when the NFL releases schedules. However, you have to imagine international games will be leaked and/or released by the NFL before then. Folks down in Australia are going to be excited for the league to be there, no matter the two teams participating. But the Cowboys, after all, are one of the most marketable teams out there for the NFL.

More on Dallas Cowboys, brief international history

Only once has Jerry Jones taken the Cowboys out of the United States. Back in 2014, they traveled across the pond to Wembley Stadium to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dallas wound up 31-17 winners playing in front of over 83,000 people. Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were to Dez Bryant.

Around 12 years later, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will be looking to put up massive numbers in a different country. Nothing is set in stone, as the 2025 season is not yet technically wrapped up. But the league does appear to be in the process of making decisions on some of the marquee games for 2026.