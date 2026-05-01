Dallas Cowboys reveal jersey number for Caleb Downs, entire 2026 NFL Draft class

With rookie mini-camp beginning on Friday for all 32 teams across the National Football League, America’s Team has revealed its jersey numbers for its 2026 rookie class. Start shopping for those jerseys, Cowboys fans!

The Dallas Cowboy rookie class is headlined by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, whom the Cowboys traded up to select with the No. 11 pick in the NFL Draft. Downs won both the Lott Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award last season and was declared one of the best players in football. He, however, slid to No. 11, leaving Dallas with a potential superstar on their hands.

Dallas also made some noise by bringing in proven college stars, such as Alabama‘s LT Overton and Michigan‘s Jaishawn Barham. The Cowboys’ rookie class and their numbers are below.

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Numbers

18. S Caleb Downs

29. CB Devin Moore

55. EDGE Jaishawn Barham

57. EDGE Malachi Lawrence

67. OT Drew Shelton

83. WR Anthony Smith

99. EDGE LT Overton

The Cowboys went heavy on defense in the Draft, as they boasted one of the worst defenses in all of football last season. In his lone season as Dallas’ defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus oversaw the NFL‘s No. 30-ranked defense. Dallas allowed 30.1 points per game, the first time any Cowboys defense has allowed at least 30 points per game during a season.

Jerry Jones claimed a change was needed following Draft overhaul

Additionally, the Cowboys were last in third down, red zone, and passing defense. The results hardly improved even as Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson came over via trade, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown returned from injury. Adding some fresh blood, especially a superstar safety in Downs, gives first-year DC Christian Parker some great building blocks.

“When I look back, and I see where we’ve had some of our disappointments, it’s when we’ve played well, relatively speaking, and have been in the ballpark with our record,” Cowboys owner/president/GM Jerry Jones said. “But when we got down to that playoff kind of football, it’s pretty obvious. No matter what, we’re going to change things around here.

“We’re going to try to see if something else works. It was very healthy. But what it did do, no matter what you say, if you look at these results where we are here tonight, and that’s why I started off with that. Between the coaching, the scheme, the players and everything else, we didn’t change it for change’s sake. It was more than that, hopefully.”

Dallas is seeking a return to the postseason after missing the Playoffs in both 2024 and 2025.