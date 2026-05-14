Dallas Cowboys schedule: NFL officially announces full 2026 slate
The NFL season grows closer and closer. Everybody has closed the book on the 2025 season, now shifting focus to what’s to come in 2026. One of the final steps to getting there is seeing the schedule release go live. And on Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys found out what their 18-week slate would look like.
Opponents for the 2026 season have been known for quite some time. As usual, the Cowboys are set to play six games against NFC East opponents. A second-place finish in the division last year means matchups vs. other second-place teams also take place. Dallas will then face two other divisions, the AFC South and NFC West.
To make it 17 games, another team from the AFC is thrown in there. This season, the Baltimore Ravens get the honor. A jam-packed schedule for sure, you can check out the full thing here.
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- Week 1: at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) – Sunday Night Football
- Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) – Rio de Janeiro
- Week 4: at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime) – Thursday Night Football
- Week 6: at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) – Sunday Night Football
- Week 7: at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) – Monday Night Football
- Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 9: at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 10: vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 11: vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX) – Thanksgiving
- Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) – Monday Night Football
- Week 14: Bye Week
- Week 15: at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) – Sunday Night Football
- Week 17: vs. New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)
- Week 18: at Washington Commanders (TBD)
Outside of division games, one of the first things Cowboys fans usually look for is the Thanksgiving Day opponent. This year, the NFL decided to combine the two. The Eagles will be coming to town for Turkey Day. FOX will be on the call this year after CBS got Dallas last season.
And then there are the number of primetime games. The Cowboys will be on Sunday Night Football on three occasions. Two Monday Night Football games are on the schedule, as is one Thursday Night Football.