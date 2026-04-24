The Dallas Cowboys have selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas selected Downs after acquiring the No. 11 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. Miami received picks No. 12, 177, and 180 in the deal.

He is now in the NFL after spending the last two seasons at Ohio State. Downs began his college career at Alabama in 2023 and made an immediate impact. He started all 14 games and recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. Caleb Downs was named SEC Freshman of the Year and selected to the Associated Press All-America Second Team.

In 2024, Downs transferred to Ohio State and played a big role in the team winning the national championship. He played in all 16 games and tallied 81 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups. Downs was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Back of the Year, selected to the Associated Press All-America First Team, and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski awards.

This past season, Downs had another strong performance, posting 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 14 games. He was named to the AP All-America First Team and won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Downs played high school football at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. He was ranked the fifth-best player in the 2023 On3|Rivals National Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Caleb Downs

Now that Downs is in the NFL, fans are wondering what type of player he will be. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein recently shared his thoughts on the 21-year-old.

“Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State,” Zierlein said. “Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back. He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender, but he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it.

“He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football.”