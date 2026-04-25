The Dallas Cowboys selected cornerback Devin Moore with the No. 114 overall pick of the fourth round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore spent four seasons at Florida, amassing 30 appearances.

In the 2025 campaign, Moore recorded a career-high 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, three passes defended, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. He started in all 11 of his appearances.

Unfortunately, Moore battled injuries throughout his collegiate career. He only played in a combined 12 games between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He didn’t take his health for granted during his senior year.

“It’s meant the world, man,” Moore said in November. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with my brothers. We put in so much time with the coaches, everyone around here, and just being able to go out there because you’re only given 12 guaranteed Saturdays. You can’t take any of them for granted.

“So, just each Saturday coming, in pregame, I’m with my brothers; we run out there, I’m with my brothers; we’re on the field in the heat of the battle, I’m with my brothers. It just means the world.”

Devin Moore played high school football at Naples (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 194 overall player and No. 18 safety in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Despite an injury-ridden career, Moore picked up momentum in scouting circles during his senior season due to several standout performances. Moore capitalized on the momentum with a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Moore posted a 4.50-second 40-yard dash with a 1.56-second 10-yard split. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Devin Moore

Despite Moore’s impressive metrics and stellar senior campaign, not every scout is sold on the Florida native. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein spelled out his concern about Moore’s potential at the next level.

“Moore is a long outside cornerback with good size but limited experience due to injuries,” Zierlein wrote. “His size and length benefit him from press. He plays with adequate eye balance as a short-zone defender. Moore is a good deep-ball tracker who tilts jump balls in his favor, but he lacks make-up speed to run down coverage mistakes.

“He’s upright with sluggish hips in transitions and is missing the foot quickness/acceleration to stay connected with quicker route-runners. Improved anticipation and decisiveness should come with more snaps but durability concerns could hurt his draft stock.”