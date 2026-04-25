Former Alabama and Texas A&M pass rusher LT Overton has been selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Overton is a big-bodied EDGE that may be in line for move inside to tackle at the next level due to his less-than-ideal metrics as a natural end.

Overton split his time in college evenly between College Station and Tuscaloosa, appearing in 49 career games across four seasons between the two SEC powers. Overton finished second on Alabama’s roster with four sacks, 42 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and four quarterback hurries in 13 games last season, including 12 starts. He combined for 84 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, and 13 quarterback hurries over his two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Prior to that, Overton combined on 48 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight QB hurries, and one sack in 23 combined games, including four starts, in two seasons at Texas A&M.

Overton signed with Texas A&M as a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) High, where he was ranked as the No. 4 player in the state, the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class, and the No. 12 player overall, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted composite of the three major recruiting media services.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about LT Overton

Widely projected as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, Overton is considered a bit of a ‘tweener on the defensive line and has drawn NFL comparisons to Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, a 2023 fourth-round selection out of Northwestern.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Overton’s “strong base” and penchant to utilize his “tremendous hip power to uproot blockers” at the line of scrimmage. Still, Zierlein was particularly critical of Overton’s “slow twitch with below-average get-off” and “below-average lateral quickness” that limits his ability to widen his pursuit of the quarterback. It’s because of those issues that the NFL.com expert believes a move inside to defensive tackle could be in Overton’s future in the NFL.

“Overton is a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor. He has long arms and plays with the anchor/leverage that helps him secure his gap. However, he rarely gains early positional advantages and isn’t going to be a gap-shooter,” Zierlein wrote of Overton. “He lacks range in pursuit and won’t threaten tackles to the corner with his get-off as an edge rusher. Overton’s play strength and leverage create power on the edge, but power won’t trump production. Adding mass and moving inside to 3-technique could be in his best interest.”