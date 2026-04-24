Dallas Cowboys select Malachi Lawrence in first round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Lawrence was taken with the No. 23 overall selection, the pick Dallas acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawrence, 22, was a riser in the draft process after a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He spent four seasons at UCF, where he compiled 72 tackles (47 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Lawrence earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025. Playing in all 12 games for the Knights, Lawrence recorded a career-high 28 combined tackles and 11 tackles for loss, to go along with seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

As a recruit, Lawrence was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1162 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Lawrence checked in as the No. 115 defensive end in the class and No. 11 overall player from the state of Kentucky, hailing from duPont Manual High School (Louisville, Ky.).

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Malachi Lawrence

NFL.com‘s Lance Zierlein wrote about Lawrence ahead of the draft. Zierlein said that Lawrence has the “prototypical size and strength” of an NFL edge rusher.

“An NFL-caliber edge rusher with prototypical size and length, Lawrence moves with the suddenness of a smaller player,” Zierlein wrote. “Explosive get-off and a deep bag of moves/counters fuel his pocket disruption. He can win inside or outside but his speed-to-power conversion is average. His hands are subtle but skilled to quickly unlock openings and his secondary rush. He closes with burst and has the motor to hound scrambling quarterbacks.

“The next level will bring better tackles and more quick-sets, which will test how well his production translates. He makes splash plays behind the line but must provide better consistency and discipline in run support. Lawrence is an ascending prospect with rush polish and pro traits that should be enticing for pressure-hungry defenses.”