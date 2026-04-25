The Dallas Cowboys have selected Michigan EDGE rusher Jaishawn Barham in the 2026 NFL Draft. Barham comes off the board in the third round, with the No. 92 overall pick.

Barham played four collegiate seasons across two programs. The District Heighs, MD native played at Maryland from 2022-23, and Michigan from 2024-25. Across those four seasons, Barham compiled 194 total tackles, 12 sacks, eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2022.

A few of Barham’s strengths (from his NFL.com profile) include ‘impresses off the bus with prototypical size, length and musculature’, ‘pairs disruptive traits and playing style with a salty demeanor,’ and ‘capable of lining up as an inside linebacker or stand-up edge.'” A few of his weaknesses include ‘takes chances inside that lead to loss of contain for the defense,’ ‘frenetic playing style can lead to missteps and missed tackles,’ and ‘nuzzes over top of the pocket instead of finding the drop depth'”.

Barham becomes just the latest Michigan Wolverine selected in the NFL Draft, and his professional football journey is about to begin. At the NFL Combine, he posted a 59 production score (31st among DE/EDGE), a 62 athleticism score (30th among DE/EDGE), and a 63 total score (30th among DE/EDGE).

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jaishawn Barham

A scouting report was provided on Barham ahead of the Draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Barham was graded as ‘will eventually be average starter’, with a prospect score of 28. He compared the Michigan product to Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson.

Across two NFL seasons (both with Miami Dolphins), Robinson has totaled 47 tackles, 10 sacks, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

“Barham logged most of his snaps at off-ball linebacker, but his 2025 tape showed explosiveness that will attract teams seeking a developmental rush ‘backer in an odd front,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s raw as a rusher, relying heavily on athleticism, but the missing elements are teachable. Whether outside or inside, he’s a professional block-beater with the tools to stack or slip blocks, though his edge-setting needs work.

“His bend and reactive agility create unlikely tackle chances that few can find. His intensity and motor are top-tier but he needs to play with better discipline to avoid negative snaps. With explosive traits and inside-outside versatility, he projects as an impactful future starter once his technique catches up.”