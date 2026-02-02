The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that they have signed quarterback Will Grier to a reserve/future contract. Grier spent the entire 2025 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

After spending one season at Florida and two seasons at West Virginia, Will Grier entered the NFL in 2019, when the Carolina Panthers selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft. During the 2019 season, Grier made two starts and completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 228 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Grier has not seen any other action throughout his NFL career. He spent the 2020 season in Carolina, and the Cowboys claimed him off waivers before the start of the 2021 season. He was with the Cowboys for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and spent time as either a backup or third-string QB.

