The Dallas Cowboys are trading defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The deal will also include a seventh-round pick swap.

Thomas is coming off one season in Dallas after three years with the New York Jets. He signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Cowboys last offseason as they overhauled the defense, but is now the latest player to be traded this week.

Thomas had 27 tackles this past season, including three tackles for loss. He began his career with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20 before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and spending three years with the Jets from 2022-24.

Solomon Thomas is the latest defensive player the Cowboys have traded. Dallas flipped Osa Odighizuwa earlier Wednesday, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round draft pick. In the process, the Cowboys cleared up $16 million in salary cap space after unloading Odighizuwa’s four-year, $80 million contract.

During his time in New York, Thomas played for Robert Saleh when he was the Jets’ head coach. The two will now reunite in Tennessee as Saleh gets ready for his first season as Titans head coach, and the franchise has been active throughout this week as free agency began.

Tennessee has agreed to terms with 12 free agents since the legal tampering period began Monday afternoon. The franchise notably added to its defense, bringing in six defensive free agents so far.

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers received one of the biggest deals in free agency, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $63 million. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott both got three-year deals worth $58 million and $45 million, respectively.

Of course, Tennessee’s biggest free agent deal came at wide receiver. Wan’Dale Robinson agreed to a four-year contract worth $70 million, and he will reunite with Brian Daboll with the Titans after playing for him with the New York Giants.

Tennessee struggled mightily in 2025 after selecting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans went 3-14 overall and fired head coach Brian Callahan just a few weeks into the season. They then made a splash in the coaching carousel by bringing in Saleh, who returned to the San Francisco 49ers as defensive coordinator following his departure from the Jets.