Dallas DE Donovan Ezeiruaku ejected after brawl breaks out between Cowboys, Giants
A massive brawl broke out between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during Sunday’s Week 18 matchup. Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was ejected from the game.
Ezeiruaku was disqualified from the game for removing the helmet of a Giants player during the brawl. His rookie season is officially over.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Keon Keeley
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 2New
Ty Simpson
Evaluating future plans
- 3Hot
Transfer Targets
Big visits on deck
- 4
Lane Kiffin
Scores transfer wide receiver
- 5Trending
Sorsby, Leavitt hold key
New transfer portal intel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Ezeiruaku, Dallas’ second-round selection out of Boston College, played in all 17 games for the Cowboys. He compiled 39 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
Ezeiruaku flashed his pass rushing potential in 2025. He will look to build on it and become a force on the Cowboys’ defense in 2026.
The only question is which defensive coordinator will Ezeiruaku be playing for next season.
This story is developing…